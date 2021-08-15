Film and TV producer Bongani Sibeko dies in hospital

Film and TV producer Bongani Sibeko, 60, died at the Sandton Mediclinic in Johannesburg last week after being admitted with a respiratory infection, his family said at the weekend.

“What we know as the family, is that this was essentially organ failure because he had gone to the hospital for a respiratory infection ... there were complications. He couldn’t recover from that,” said family spokesperson David Sibeko.

He died in the early hours of Thursday.

David said the funeral arrangements would be finalised by Monday.

Sibeko is survived by his wife, Pulane, and three children currently living in Johannesburg.

Before his death, Sibeko was working on a drama series, Family Secrets, as executive producer and head writer for the production company he co-owned with his wife.