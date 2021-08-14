WATCH: Engineers move 400-tonne bridge 14m sideways in Western Cape

The Western Cape town of Ashton was riveted by SA’s strangest-ever bridge event on Saturday.

A long-awaited 110m-long and 22m-high bridge was being hydraulically shifted 14m sideways into its final resting place spanning the Cogmanskloof River.

It is the first “transverse” bridge construction in Africa and a milestone for the local industry. The 400-tonne Ashton Arch is also SA’s first concrete tied arch bridge.

“It represents a proud monument for the Western Cape department of transport and public works, the people of the Ashton-Montagu area, and all the contractors, labourers and suppliers who were involved in the project,” the construction team said in a statement on the project website.