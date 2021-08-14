German couple sentenced to 25 and 10 years for EC murder and fraud

Two German nationals, Jens Leunberg and Kristina Adler, were on Friday sentenced to 25 and 10 years' imprisonment respectively for fraud and the murder of fellow German national Claus Schroeder.

In March this year, Judge Thembekile Malusi of the high court in Port Elizabeth found the couple guilty of the crimes.

The two were arrested in July 2011 and the trial commenced in March 2015.

Adler was absent from court after she was admitted to hospital due to the deterioration of her mental state.

Malusi said that there were substantial and compelling circumstances in this case for the court to depart from the minimum sentence provisions.

Factors which were considered in Adler’s case were her ill health, the welfare of her two young children, who were separated from their parents at the ages of three and five years, and the extended period she had been awaiting trial.

Leunberg, 42, on the other hand, had been in custody for 10 years awaiting trial.

Leunberg and Adler, 44, who have two children together, first visited SA in May 2007 for a holiday.