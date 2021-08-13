Retailer offers discounts for shoppers who've had Covid-19 jabs
But customers are not obliged to share their vaccination status
Game stores will be offering shoppers a 10% discount once a week — if they are vaccinated against Covid-19.
Between August 18 and September 15, shoppers who produce their vaccination card and ID or passport will be eligible under the store's Vax Appreciation Wednesdays campaign. Recipients of first and second doses are eligible.
Vice-president of marketing Katherine Madley said the campaign was meant to promote the health and safety of customers.
“We believe in the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccination in keeping our stores safe and comfortable for our shoppers. The 10% discount we are offering to all customers who have been vaccinated is to say thank you for the role they are playing in keeping our stores, and Mzansi safe,” she said.
“We absolutely respect people’s freedom of choice to receive the Covid-19 vaccination, and by no means oblige our customers to share their vaccination status with us.
“However, we have seen first-hand the effect Covid has had on the consumer budget and lifestyle, and aim to support South Africa and its people in the recovery from this.”
Last month Wimpy announced its #CupsForVacs campaign, where customers can present their vaccination cards to get a free filter coffee.
The incentives come as the government is encouraging more people to get vaccinated.
Gauteng government spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said the province was concerned that men in particular were not getting vaccinated.
On Thursday he said the government would embark on an outreach programme focusing on men, to encourage them to vaccinate.
“We are also engaging with different industries to help in vaccinating their workers,” he said.
TimesLIVE
