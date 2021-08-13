Pfizer, Moderna to reap billions from Covid-19 vaccine booster market

The vaccine makers say evidence of waning antibody levels in vaccinated people after six months, as well as an increasing rate of breakthrough infections in countries hit by the Delta variant, support the need for booster shots.

Some early data suggests that the Moderna vaccine, which delivers a higher dose at the outset, may be more durable than Pfizer’s shot, but more research is needed to determine whether that is influenced by the age or underlying health of the people vaccinated.

As a result, it is far from clear how many people will need boosters, and how often. The profit potential of booster shots may be limited by the number of competitors who enter the market. Some scientists question whether there is enough evidence that boosters are needed, particularly for younger, healthy people. The World Health Organisation has asked governments to hold off on booster shots until more people worldwide receive their initial doses.

“We don't know what the market forces will be,” Moderna president Stephen Hoge said in an interview last week. “At some point, this will become a more traditional market — we'll look at what are the populations at risk, what value are we creating, and what are the number of products that serve that value. That will ultimately impact price.”

Pfizer declined to comment for the story. During the company’s second-quarter earnings call, executives said they believe a third dose will be necessary six to eight months after vaccination, and regularly afterward.

A MODEL IN FLU SHOTS

If regular Covid-19 boosters are needed among the general population, the market would most resemble the flu shot business, which distributes more than 600-million doses per year. Four competitors split the US flu market, which is the most lucrative and accounts for about half the global revenue, according to Dave Ross, an executive at CSL's flu vaccine unit Seqirus.

Flu vaccination rates in developed countries have settled at about 50% of the population, and Covid boosters would likely follow a similar pattern if approved widely, said Atlantic Equities analyst Steve Chesney.