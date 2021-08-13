Gauteng taxi ranks to be used as vaccination sites

The first vaccination site was opened at the Esangweni taxi rank in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni on Thursday

Commuters, taxi drivers and their bosses will now be able to get vaccinated at taxi ranks in Gauteng as the province steps up its drive to get people inoculated.



The provincial department of transport has partnered with its health counterparts to pilot the programme aimed at taking advantage of the high number of people that use taxi ranks and who may not be able to get to vaccination sites...