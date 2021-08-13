South Africa

Covid-19 state of disaster extended to mid-September

By TimesLIVE - 13 August 2021 - 11:04
Co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has gazetted the extension of the National State of Disaster on Covid-19 until September 15, 2021. File photo.
Co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has gazetted the extension of the National State of Disaster on Covid-19 until September 15, 2021. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has gazetted the extension of the National State of Disaster on Covid-19 until September 15.

“The extension takes into account the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state and all other roleplayers to mitigate against the impact of the disaster on lives and livelihoods,” said her office.

“All people are urged to continue adherence to regulations under Alert Level 3 in an effort to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. Everyone has to wear a mask at all times, social distance, avoid large crowds and gatherings, and wash hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.”

SA recorded 14,271 new Covid-19 cases in the latest 24-hour reporting period.

TimesLIVE

Applicants for new Sassa Covid-19 grant struggling

Beneficiaries of the R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress grant say they have been left frustrated by the new process of reapplying on the online ...
News
1 day ago

Covid-19 outbreaks at 89 schools in Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth says pupils at 89 schools in the province had been infected with Covid-19 in the space of seven days.
News
22 hours ago

CDC recommends pregnant women get Covid-19 vaccine

Pregnant women should be vaccinated against Covid-19, based on a new analysis that did not show increased risk for miscarriage, the US Centers for ...
News
1 day ago

SA passes 9-million Covid-19 vaccine mark, but more than 500 virus deaths recorded in 24 hours

SA administered its nine-millionth Covid-19 vaccination on Wednesday, making a positive milestone in the country's battle to stem the coronavirus.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?