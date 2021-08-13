Burning questions remain as curtain falls on state capture inquiry

There will also be questions on whether Ramaphosa will act on its findings and recommendations on corruption

After three years and almost R1bn spent, the curtain came down on the high stakes inquiry into state capture with President Cyril Ramaphosa's testimony on Thursday.



While Ramaphosa may not necessarily be the last witness on the stand, according to the chairperson of the inquiry, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, he was most likely the last such high-profile politician to take the stand...