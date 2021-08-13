1976 student uprising leader Dan Sechaba Montsitsi has died
Dan Sechaba Montsitsi has died after Covid-19 complications.
Minister of health Dr Joe Phaahla announced the 1976 struggle hero's death on Friday morning.
Phaahla was speaking at a media briefing on government efforts in the fight against Covid-19 and the national vaccination rollout programme.
Montsitsi was among the leaders of the Soweto Students Representative Council which planned and organised the march on June 16.
He spent three years on Robben Island and was tortured for his role.
Recently the struggle stalwart had been vocal about state capture, saying that thieves were masquerading as revolutionaries while they stole from the country.
TimesLIVE
