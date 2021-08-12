South Africa

WATCH | ‘We were not complicit’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state capture commission

By Staff Reporter - 12 August 2021 - 19:38

President Cyril Ramaphosa continued his cross-examination before the state capture commission on Thursday. 


Ramaphosa started by discussing Transnet-related evidence before moving on to subjects including the capture of the state security agency, the involvement of the Guptas in the executive and the complicity of government members who did not act when signs of state capture became apparent.

Ramaphosa compared numerous “unknown battles” during the state capture years to a boxing match. 

The president expressly denied the lack of action by members who stood against the state capture faction could be seen as complicity. 

