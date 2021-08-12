Tributes pour in as Cape nurse loses devoted husband to Covid-19

Six months after she vaccinated President Cyril Ramaphosa and saved many against Covid-19 complications through inoculation, Cape Town nurse Milanie Bennett felt the sting of Covid-19 when her husband, Langley Bennett, succumbed to the virus.

This week friends and relatives took to social media to pay tribute to the former insurance consultant after he died at a Cape Town hospital due to Covid-19 complications on Monday, leaving behind Milanie and their young son, Noah. He was 45.

Bennett's friend and former colleague Natalie Smith was one of the people who expressed shock at the “devastating news” on Facebook. “I'm going to miss you my friend. My world is less blessed because you are no longer in it. But you are home with God. May your dear soul rest in peace and rise in glory.”