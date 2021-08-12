Preparations under way for healing prayer for Jacob Zuma in Nkandla

The former president was expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday to argue his “special plea” in which he seeks to remove prosecutor Billy Downer and any other official from the National Prosecuting Authority from prosecuting the corruption case against him, accusing them of bias.

However, on Friday Zuma was taken from prison to hospital and high court judge Piet Koen was advised he was too ill to attend court.

The report handed in said Zuma had suffered a traumatic injury in November last year. It had gone untreated because of his court appearances and incarceration and was now a life-threatening “medical emergency” which could take up to six months to be dealt with.