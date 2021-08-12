Placing SSA in presidency not 'emergence of a dictatorship': Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to critics who believe that his decision to disband the department of state security and place the State Security Agency (SSA) in the presidency is a move to build a dictatorship or totalitarian state.

Ramaphosa said it was also far-fetched to suggest that he made the move during his recent cabinet reconfiguration to centralise his power and to be able to deal with his political enemies.

Instead, moving the SSA to the presidency was meant to professionalise it and divorce it from serving factions of the governing party instead of those of the country.

Ramaphosa said this at the state capture inquiry on Thursday as his questioning continued.