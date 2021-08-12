JSC to interview more than 70 people for vacancies at various courts

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is set to interview more than 70 shortlisted candidates for a number of positions in the country's various courts, including two positions in the Constitutional Court.

The JSC will sit for the interviews in October.

In June, the JSC published notices calling for nominations of interested people to fill the vacancies. On Wednesday, the screening committee of the JSC met and compiled a shortlist of candidates to be interviewed at its sitting scheduled for October 4-8.

For the two vacancies at the ConCourt, the JSC will interview senior counsel Alan Christopher Dodson and judges Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, Jody Kollapen, Rammaka Steven Mathopo, Mahube Betty Molemela, David Unterhalter and Bashier Vally.

For the vacancy of the judge president of the competition appeal court, the JSC will interview judge Bhekisisa Jerome Mnguni. For the two vacancies in that court, judges Denise Carol Fisher and Norman Michael Manoim have been shortlisted.

In the electoral court for vacancies of two judge members, judges Jamela Joseph Mhlambi and Lebogang Temperance Modiba have been shortlisted.