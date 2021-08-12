Half of Western Cape's new law enforcement officers are women

Women make up almost half of the Western Cape’s new Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (Leap) officers being sent into some of the country's most dangerous neighbourhoods.

The officers are being deployed as part of the Western Cape safety plan, which was launched late in 2019 when the province and the City of Cape Town faced a murder epidemic.

Premier Alan Winde said the province would spend R1bn a year in a bid to halve the province’s murder rate in a decade.

He said 3,000 law enforcement officers would be trained to plug the policing gap caused by the understaffing and underfunding of the SA Police Service in the Western Cape.

The effort to bring Covid-19 under control initially shifted the province’s attention away from the safety plan, but the lockdown and the alcohol sales ban temporarily relieved the pressure of crime and gangsterism.

On Tuesday, the province deployed 191 new Leap officers to Kraaifontein, Mfuleni and Harare in Khayelitsha, bringing to 749 the number of officers deployed in the past year.