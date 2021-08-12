Gupta blow as bid to stop NPA attaching assets fails

A high court ruling has given the National Prosecuting Authority the green light to attach assets owned by the Gupta family worth millions of rand.

This comes after the Gupta family suffered another blow when the Bloemfontein magistrate's court ruled that their lawyers have no authority to oppose a preservation order against one of their companies linked in a corruption case amounting to about R25m.

The Free State High Court delivered the judgment on Wednesday which ruled in favour of the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) who had successfully argued that a law firm appointed to represent Gupta company Islandsite Investments has no legal standing to represent the company.

The family's two brothers Atul and Rajesh and their wives are among 17 accused in a R24.9m procurement fraud case that is before the Bloemfontein magistrate's court for which the NPA's Investigating Directorate had sought a preservation order on the assets of Islandsite, a company owned by the family which still has assets in SA.

The family, which is embroiled in a legal battle to remove the business rescue practitioners appointed three years ago, tried to oppose the preservation application despite not being in control of the company.

Judge president of the Free State High Court Cagney Musi found that BDK Attorneys, which was appointed to represent Islandsite Investment, does not have a legal standing to represent the company.