EFF seeks to challenge CR17 bank records decision

The EFF has applied to appeal against the court order that refused public access to the CR17 bank records, saying the order “endorsed secrecy”, whereas open justice has been the position of the courts all along.

The CR17 campaign saw President Cyril Ramaphosa elected president of the ANC in December 2017.

The bank statements — detailing the transfers of millions of rand in donations into and between various bank accounts associated with the CR17 campaign — were handed in to court by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane when Ramaphosa challenged the lawfulness of her now infamous CR17 report, which found that Ramaphosa had misled parliament about one of the donations to the campaign, had breached the executive ethics code and even directed an investigation for money laundering.

Ramaphosa’s review challenge was successful and the Constitutional Court recently confirmed that Mkhwebane’s investigation and report were unlawful and Ramaphosa did not have a duty to publicly disclose the donations to the campaign. However, documents handed in to court are normally public documents.

In the review case, Ramaphosa’s lawyers asked for these to be sealed and deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba agreed, with the proviso that anyone with an objection may raise this “in court”. No-one did so during the main review application. But later, the EFF brought a separate case to unseal the bank statements.