Dismissed equestrian official Wessel Strauss wins his case at CCMA

12 August 2021 - 16:01
Fired SA Equestrian Federation (SAEF) secretary-general Wessel Strauss has won his case against the sports body at the CCMA, his lawyer said on Thursday.

Strauss, who was dismissed late last year, had been reinstated and awarded six months’ back pay, attorney Bouwer van Niekerk told TimesLIVE.

Strauss was ordered to return to work by August 20, but planned to be back at the office on Friday.

“We are delighted that justice has been served,” said Van Niekerk. “My client is very excited to return to work.”

A largely new SAEF executive was elected in July.

