South Africa

Classes suspended as 53 pupils, seven teachers, principal Test positive for Covid-19

12 August 2021 - 17:45
Classes have been suspended at Grey College after teachers and learners contracted Covid-19.
Classes have been suspended at Grey College in Bloemfontein, Free State, as the school recorded a high number of Covid-19 cases.

Provincial education spokesperson Howard Ndaba said on Thursday 53 pupils and seven teachers, including the principal and his deputy, tested positive for the virus.

“When the schools reopened we had about eight positive cases. We believe that the school is experiencing a high number of positive cases because we have pupils coming from all different provinces,” he said.

Ndaba said the department took a decision after getting advises from the Department of Health to temporarily suspend classes.

“We are going to welcome grades 10 to 12 pupils on Aug. 23, and grade 8 and 9s on August 30th. We have requested the parents to fetch their children as the school has a boarding facility,” Ndaba said.

Ndaba said educators were encouraged to maintain teaching operations virtually to avoid losing tuition time.

According to the school's communication, academic reports will be sent out electronically.  

It said extra-curricular activities were discontinued with immediate effect until further notice. This include all the planned sports matches for August, as well as the Open Days that were planned for  this coming weekend. 

Covid-19 outbreaks at 89 schools in Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth says pupils at 89 schools in the province had been infected with Covid-19 in the space of seven days.
News
7 hours ago

Return to full capacity causes confusion at schools

Confusion reigned yesterday on the first day of all pupils returning to full classroom capacity as some parents were told that the 100% school ...
News
1 week ago

