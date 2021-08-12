Classes suspended as 53 pupils, seven teachers, principal Test positive for Covid-19

Classes have been suspended at Grey College in Bloemfontein, Free State, as the school recorded a high number of Covid-19 cases.

Provincial education spokesperson Howard Ndaba said on Thursday 53 pupils and seven teachers, including the principal and his deputy, tested positive for the virus.

“When the schools reopened we had about eight positive cases. We believe that the school is experiencing a high number of positive cases because we have pupils coming from all different provinces,” he said.

Ndaba said the department took a decision after getting advises from the Department of Health to temporarily suspend classes.

“We are going to welcome grades 10 to 12 pupils on Aug. 23, and grade 8 and 9s on August 30th. We have requested the parents to fetch their children as the school has a boarding facility,” Ndaba said.

Ndaba said educators were encouraged to maintain teaching operations virtually to avoid losing tuition time.

According to the school's communication, academic reports will be sent out electronically.

It said extra-curricular activities were discontinued with immediate effect until further notice. This include all the planned sports matches for August, as well as the Open Days that were planned for this coming weekend.