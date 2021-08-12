'Bring Zuma back alive and in one piece': MaKhumalo told police, prayer meeting hears

Bring him back alive and in one piece.

Those were the words that former president Jacob Zuma's first wife, Sizakele MaKhumalo Zuma, ordered police on the night they took him into custody, according to ANCWL provincial secretary Nonhlanhla Gabela.

Gabela was speaking to TimesLIVE on Thursday after the ANC Women's League met family members and held a prayer service in Nkandla to heal to the ailing former president.

Zuma was expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday to argue for a “special plea” in his corruption case, but high court judge Piet Koen was advised he was too ill to attend court. A report handed in said Zuma had suffered a traumatic injury in November last year and it would take up to six months of treatment.

This comes after Zuma voluntarily surrendered himself to police on July 7, minutes before a midnight deadline for the police to hand him over to prison officials to serve a 15-month contempt of court sentence for failing to appear before the Zondo commission.

On Thursday, dance, song and laughter reverberated at the Zuma home in kwaDakwadunuse in Nkandla at the prayer service attended by religious leaders and singers.

MP Alice Mthembu, together with ANCWL provincial secretary Nonhlanhla Gabela, said they had been delegated to visit the Zuma family.

Gabela said that they had met family members, including the former first lady, before the ceremony.