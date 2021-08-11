Workers affected by unrest qualify for government relief fund to a max of R17,712

Employees whose salaries were affected by the unrest and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal can claim payments of up to R17,712 per month.

This was revealed in the Destroyed, Affected or Looted Workplaces Temporary Relief Scheme gazetted by employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi on Tuesday.

Nxesi said the scheme was established to provide temporary financial relief to vulnerable workers.

According to the regulations, workers who are not paid because of the closure of a workplace as of a result of unrest can claim between 38% and 60% of their pre-unrest salaries.

The monthly relief is capped at R17,712. If income replacement falls below R3,500, the worker must be paid a replacement income equal to that amount.