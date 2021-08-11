LISTEN | Jacob Zuma Foundation threatens legal action, says medical details should remain private

In a statement the organisation said it “has accordingly instructed [its] legal team to take all the necessary legal steps to protect the grossly violated right of [former] president Zuma”.



“This will include but not be limited to reporting the culprits to their institutions of accountability and/or initiating the appropriate civil or criminal proceedings.

“It cannot be that private and state agencies, in the pursuit of profit and hatred targeted at an individual, can be allowed to trample upon the most basic human rights of our patron.”

Zuma was expected to appear in court on Tuesday to argue his “special plea” in which he seeks to remove prosecutor Billy Downer and any other official from the NPA from prosecuting the case, accusing them of bias.

However, he was unable to appear due to health concerns.