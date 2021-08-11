'I'm not going to be afraid to do what the ANC demands': Duarte on threats

ANC acting secretary-general Jessie Duarte has confirmed that she is being protected by a private security company after receiving anonymous threats.

“I am not going to be afraid to do what the ANC demands of all its cadres to do and that is to keep all its cadres going and keep it strong and to make sure that we renew ourselves,” she said in an interview with Mzwandile Mbeje on SABC on Wednesday.

Her confirmation comes after reports by the Sunday World that Duarte’s life was apparently in danger after her home had been broken into and that, as a result, her personal security had been beefed up.

On Sunday, police minister Bheki Cele told eNCA’s Dasen Thathiah that SAPS members were not guarding Duarte or her home.

Clarifying the matter, Duarte said: “I am protected by a private security company, it is not the SA Police Service as was rumoured. I do not qualify for that, but I am protected because there were some phone calls that were making threats and we felt that we needed to take precautions.”