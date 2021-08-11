HPCSA CEO wants employer, health department to pay legal costs of suspension challenge

Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) registrar and CEO David Motau has written to health minister Joe Phaahla and the council asking for an undertaking that they will pay the legal costs of an urgent application he filed to have his suspension lifted.

Motau was placed on precautionary suspension last week by then acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.

The suspension followed his appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court last Monday, where he was charged with contravening the Public Finance Management Act. He was released on bail of R5,000.

Kubayi said Motau's suspension was necessary due to the seriousness of the allegations and the ramifications for ethical dynamics in the health fraternity.

Phaahla, the newly appointed health minister, lifted Motau’s suspension on Tuesday after an ultimatum from Motau's lawyer Neville Gawula to either lift the suspension or face legal action.

In the letter, Gawula gave the minister until 10am on Tuesday to respond to his client’s demands.

“We did not receive anything [in the form of response], as a result, we filed an urgent application. We served the minister, the president of the HPCSA, and the HPCSA,” said Gawula.

Phaahla did not meet the Tuesday 10am deadline, but wrote to Motau to confirm his suspension was lifted.

The letter read: “You are hereby informed that your precautionary suspension has been lifted with immediate effect and you are therefore requested to report for duty on receipt of this letter.”