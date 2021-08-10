WATCH | Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed again due to ill health

Former president Jacob Zuma and the Thales Group were back before the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday for his plea hearing.

The matter was heard virtually.

Judge Piet Koen granted a postponement on medical grounds during the morning sitting.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson advocate Mthunzi Mhaga confirmed on Monday that Zuma’s legal team planned to “virtually make a substantive application for a postponement”.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed Zuma was still in hospital for medical observation.

The former president is serving 15 months in jail for contempt of the Constitutional Court ruling that he present himself before the state capture inquiry.

The high court case was postponed to September 9 and 10.

TimesLIVE