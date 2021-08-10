New Joburg mayor Matongo warns officials to play ball and spend budgets

Matongo's inaugural remarks and warning to officials came after the ANC was accused of interfering with administration in the city since taking over in 2019, which the party refuted.

“What we are going to be doing without any fear or favour is to ensure that those who are assigned the responsibility to deliver services do so and if people don’t play ball and spend the money, we don’t have time to waste and they will have to go and sit at home. If we have to meet them at the labour court we will do so,” Matongo said.

Matongo said officials had to “play ball” as the ANC had placed expectations on him and other deployees to create something to show to voters ahead of the upcoming elections, which are expected to take place in February next year if the push to postpone them further than the promulgated October 27 date succeeds.

“If you don’t play ball and you don’t do your work, you don’t have space in our administration. We don’t have time. The ANC expects us and all other political parties to have something to show to the electorate when we come to the next election, so we are not going to be hugging each other and saying it's fine, it can be done later,” he said.

Matongo was upfront that, with only a maximum of six months as the mayor of the current administration, there was no room for many new programmes other than implementing those that had been budgeted for in the IDP (integrated development plan) which was approved by council in May.

He said on top of the priorities of the current administration as he takes over was financial sustainability of the city to ensure that the metro met its obligations.

“In order for us to do all the grand plans that we have, it will not be possible if we do not have the financial resources, therefore financial responsibility is part of our top priorities,” he said.

DA caucus leader Leah Knott said the party had decided to abandon its plan to also contest for the mayoral post and instead chose to take the opposition benches to hold the ANC-led coalition to account and focus on the upcoming municipal elections.