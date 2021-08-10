Bunu traumatised after alleged assault at garage

Actress claims she was slapped after demanding refund for car engine

Former Scandal! actor and stand-up comedian Khanyisa Bunu says she is still traumatised after she was allegedly slapped by the owner of a motor workshop in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, when she went to demand a R25,000 refund she had apparently paid for a car engine.



Speaking to Sowetan on the set of the sitcom, Ses’Top La on Monday, Bunu said she was still trying to come to terms with what had happened to her when she went to Valo Tech fleet management and car parts suppliers to demand her money after it had failed to give her the engine she had paid for about three weeks ago...