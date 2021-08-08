R500m worth of drugs seized at Durban harbour

Half a billion rand worth of drugs hidden in a container storing truck parts have been seized at the Durban harbour, taking the total amount of cocaine seized since March to more than four tonnes.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said investigations revealed the origin of these consignments is the Port of Santos in Brazil.

On July 30, 999 bricks of cocaine weighing 1,000kg and with a street value of R500m were seized.

This was during an operation by the SA Narcotic Enforcement Bureau of the Hawks from Gauteng, the national office and its Durban units, acting on a tip-off.

Mogale said no arrests have been made yet and investigations are continuing.

“The container was reported to be containing truck parts destined for SCANIA SA,” she said.

Several black canvas bags wrapped in plastic were placed at the entrance of the container.

“Upon further investigation, it was established that the container was packed with cocaine bricks contained in the black canvas bags. A duplicate container seal was also found placed inside the container. The balance of the goods in the container was established to be truck cabs destined for the consignee,” she said.