South Africa

Young and riled: ANC youth task team angry about reshuffled cabinet's old look

07 August 2021 - 12:33
Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his cabinet reshuffle on August 5 2021.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his cabinet reshuffle on August 5 2021.
Image: GCIS / Elmond Jiyane

The ANC national youth task team has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for failing to bring young people into his cabinet in this week's reshuffle.

In a statement, the task team said it was disappointing that there was not a single young person in the cabinet despite the youthful age profile of the country.

“In a country with a majority youth population who have ... demonstrated ... the necessary skills and innovative ideas to take this country forward, young people are continuously treated with disdain,” said the statement.

“The lack of inclusion of young people in the executive is in actual fact a motion of no confidence in the youth of this country.”

While the ANC had increased the number of young MPs, this appeared to be a smokescreen because they remained on the backbenches, said the statement, challenging the party to uplift young leaders through its deployment processes.

“The ANC Youth League has adopted the #MoswaPalong campaign to advocate for the maximum inclusion of young people in councils in the upcoming local government elections,” it said.

“We refuse to have a country and an organisation that use youth as labour reserves for electioneering yet excludes them from key positions of power.”

The task team said it was pleased by the increased number of women in the new cabinet.

TimesLIVE

Ramaphosa takes over state security portfolio

President Cyril Ramaphosa has tightened his grip on the security cluster following a civil unrest in the country when announcing his first cabinet ...
News
1 day ago

No cabinet reshuffle on Friday, Ramaphosa has not consulted top six: Jessie Duarte

The ANC's top brass has poured cold water on speculation over a possible cabinet reshuffle, amid calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to axe some ...
News
2 days ago

Zweli Mkhize jumps ship ahead of cabinet reshuffle

Suspended health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize resigned on Thursday, just hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to announce a cabinet reshuffle.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting