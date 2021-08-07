Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape and KZN continue to drive SA's third wave
The Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal both accounted for more new Covid-19 cases than Gauteng in the past 24 hours, a clear indication of the current coronavirus trajectory across SA.
While cases are on the decline in Gauteng, the two coastal provinces were showing a worrying upward trend.
There were 13,652 new cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Friday. Of these, 4,128 were in the Western Cape, 2,673 in KwaZulu-Natal and 2,534 in Gauteng.
At the same time, there were 479 Covid-19 related deaths in the past day, taking the virus death toll to 74,352 to date.
The NICD said there were also 566 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that 15,309 people are now being treated for Covid-19 complications.
