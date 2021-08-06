South Africa

SABC removes clause on monitoring employee work emails, calls

By TimesLIVE - 06 August 2021 - 09:53
The SABC has removed a controversial clause from employment contracts. File photo.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

The SABC has removed a clause in its employment contracts dealing with the corporation’s right to intercept, monitor and read any communications of employees.

The clause will not be applicable for all contracts, existing and new, the SABC said.

Expounding on its decision, the national broadcaster said: “While this is a standard clause that has been included in all employment contracts since 2008, it is not intended to violate the rights of journalists or their sources of information.

“Journalists and their sources of information are adequately protected by the SABC’s editorial policies of 2020.

“However, the SABC appreciates how this clause may be misunderstood and has therefore decided to remove it from all employment contracts with immediate effect.

“This will be effective for all new contracts and will be retrospectively implemented as well.”

TimesLIVE

