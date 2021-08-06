Motorists want online licence booking scrapped

Some driving schools have also threatened to embark on protests

Scores of motorists have been left frustrated by the driving licence online booking system as they race against time to beat the cut-off grace period for all expired licences to be renewed.



Thousands of people have been rushing to licence testing centres across Gauteng in panic ahead of August 31 cut off period, leading to long queues at some centres and a rush to secure booking spots on the online system...