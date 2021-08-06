Electricity price increases hurting household budgets

“We’re constantly cutting too close to the bone. I have to be even stingier and make adjustments in spending,” said Brakpan resident Dormehl.

“I’m an average income earner and I’m already trying to cut costs as much as I can. The electrical bill adds an extra strain to my spending.

“I must be stingier. We are considering switching off the geyser on weekends — this means we won’t be taking baths then. During the week we might have to schedule baths on specific days. What used to last us through the month doesn’t even cover two weeks any more.

“The geyser and the stove uses up most of the electricity, but we can’t afford to not eat.”

Dormehl added that as a result he cannot afford to spoil himself and his family any more.

“There’s no money for nice things.”

Pontsho Malatji, who lives in Pretoria, said she was shocked by the dramatic change in the cost of electricity.

“It puts financial pressure on some of us — we actually budget for our spending. That it doesn’t last means you have to buy twice a month.

“With R100 you get 33 units, which is very little. I have heard people complain about how this even changes depending on the time of the month. It doesn’t even last like it used to, which means you have to keep recharging.”