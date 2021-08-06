Doctor played his part during KZN looting

Pillay said he relied on the word of those who came to him saying they were defending properties from being looted

A medical doctor who offered free services to people who were protecting properties from being vandalised and looted during the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal three weeks ago says he did this out of care for his community.



Dr Alstynn Pillay, 40, from Shelly Beach, a coastal town in KZN, offered the free consultation services at his own MD 24 practice he started in 2017 at the Shelly Boulevard Centre in Margate...