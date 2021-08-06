Doctor played his part during KZN looting
Pillay said he relied on the word of those who came to him saying they were defending properties from being looted
A medical doctor who offered free services to people who were protecting properties from being vandalised and looted during the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal three weeks ago says he did this out of care for his community.
Dr Alstynn Pillay, 40, from Shelly Beach, a coastal town in KZN, offered the free consultation services at his own MD 24 practice he started in 2017 at the Shelly Boulevard Centre in Margate...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.