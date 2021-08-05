Ramaphosa meets special envoys on investment to discuss economic climate

President Cyril Ramaphosa met his special envoys on investment on Wednesday to discuss the economic environment and steps taken to improve the investment climate in SA.

The envoys, including Phumzile Langeni, Jeff Radebe, Derek Hanekom, Mcebisi Jonas, Trevor Manuel and Jacko Maree expressed concern about the recent violence, destruction and loss of lives in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said in a statement on Wednesday night.

Seale said the envoys stressed the importance of restoring stability and rebuilding investor confidence after these events.