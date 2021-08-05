Primary school social distancing ‘not possible’, say unions
Scientific evidence on safety is demanded for department’s bid to reduce the distance requirement to just 50cm
Teacher unions have advised schools that are unable to comply with reduced social distancing in classes to follow the deviation provisions contained in the Government Gazette and to continue with rotational timetables.
The unions said on Wednesday they were puzzled to see that the department of basic education planned to approach the cabinet with a request to reduce social distancing in primary schools from 1m to 0.5m. ..
