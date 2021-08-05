Parliament oversight boss unhappy about police committee's post-unrest work

The fallout over holding the executive accountable for the July unrest has spilt over into parliament.

National Assembly oversight boss Cedric Frolick publicly smacked the police portfolio committee, accusing it of failing to conduct proper oversight when it visited KwaZulu-Natal days after the violent looting and destruction of property in that province.

Frolick told the assembly's programme committee on Thursday he wanted an explanation from police committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson on why her committee sat in a long meeting and did not go to the ground to hear first-hand from affected communities.

“Even though the police committee went to KwaZulu-Natal and to Gauteng, there was no oversight work done in KwaZulu-Natal. That committee abandoned that programme and sat in a five-and-a-half hour meeting in KwaZulu-Natal,” said Frolick.

“So all these areas that members are referring to [like] Phoenix and all of that, that committee wasn't there and I am waiting for an explanation as to why all these members travelled from across the country to KwaZulu-Natal, slept over in a hotel and then they sat in a meeting for five-and-a-half hours without implementing the oversight visit programme.”