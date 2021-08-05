Call for breastfeeding moms to donate milk for preterm infants in Gauteng

Gauteng's health department has called on breastfeeding mothers to donate breast milk to help preterm infants admitted to hospitals.

World Breast Week (WBW) is commemorated every year from Aug. 1 to 7.

Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi said WBW called for action from individuals, communities, society and organisations to promote, protect and support breastfeeding and improve the health of babies.

This year’s commemoration is being observed under the theme “Protect breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility”.