Stop provoking soldiers on patrols, says army

The military has called on community members to refrain from provoking soldiers while they are patrolling.

This after the circulation of a video showing a man, who is believed to be a taxi driver, accosting a soldier on patrol duty in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

“The public is urged to refrain from committing acts of provocation or incitement against members of the army.

“It is an illegal and prosecutable offence to interfere with any law enforcement official on duty, regardless of the circumstances,” said SA National Defence Force spokesperson Brig-Gen Mafi Mgobozi.

Mgobozi praised the soldier for “maintaining his discipline under serious provocation”, but expressed disappointment in the comments on social media.

“It is equally concerning to note a few social media comments commending this act of provocation. Such contempt, disregard and disrespect of a law enforcement officer should be condemned with the contempt it deserves by all law-abiding citizens,” he said.

