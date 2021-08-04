Mango gets extension to appoint business rescue practitioner

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) on Tuesday agreed to grant low-cost airline Mango an extension to appoint a business rescue practitioner.

In virtual court proceedings in the high court in Johannesburg, CIPC representative Lucinda Steenkamp told the court the commission would grant the extension pending the outcome of a court application by unions to place the embattled budget airline in business rescue.

The application will be heard on an urgent basis on Friday. A ruling is expected next week.

Mango has found itself the subject of two opposing proposed business rescue processes, one led by the carrier’s unions and the other by its board and parent company SAA.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) and the Mango Pilots’ Association (MPA) had filed an urgent application to have Mango placed in business rescue.