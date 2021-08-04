Man arrested for Tsineng police station robbery, firearms recovered

A 41-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the robbery of firearms at the Tsineng police station in the Northern Cape at the weekend, the Hawks said on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said a multidisciplinary team arrested the man on Tuesday after he was found in possession of firearms and ammunition.

“The investigation team followed up on information provided by the public about the suspect’s alleged involvement in the Tsineng police station robbery.”

On Saturday evening three armed suspects entered the police station pretending to file a complaint. While a police official was busy addressing them, one suspect jumped over the counter and threatened her with a firearm.

The police official was ordered to open a safe and the suspects fled with eight pistols, three rifles and two shotguns with live ammunition.

No shots were fired and no injuries sustained.

Mnisi said all the firearms and ammunition have been recovered.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Kuruman magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Police minister Bheki Cele praised the community for their assistance in the quick arrest.

“Let this be a lesson for criminals who think they can hide. Communities are sick and tired of crime and are increasingly working together with police to squeeze out crime.”

TimesLIVE