KZN premier Sihle Zikalala wants looters to face the full might of the law

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has called for the arrest of perpetrators of violence during the recent unrest and looting in the province.

He was addressing the media alongside police minister Bheki Cele at the Inanda police station on Tuesday where they provided an update on the recent violent incidents in Phoenix, north of Durban.

“Those who have broken the law, whether they were vigilantes or looters, should all face the full might of the law. In Phoenix, Inanda, Bhambayi, Zwelitsha, KwaMashu, Amaoti and surrounding areas we have seen the worst of these crimes, including murder, being committed in the name of protecting the community,” said the premier.

Phoenix continues to be in the spotlight after police arrested 11 alleged instigators while the death toll has risen to 36, the police minister said.

Zikalala said while criminality dominated during the unrest, he commended citizens for their efforts to root out these elements and unite communities across racial lines.

“In the midst of that despair, we are encouraged that in Phoenix, Chatsworth, Verulam, Northdale and many areas, good citizenship thrives. We have seen groups of social activists in the Indian community joining with Africans in the All Lives Matter movement to call for an end to racism in all its forms,” he said.

Zikalala commended companies for their commitment to rebuild their businesses destroyed during the protests and looting. He said this will demonstrate to international businesses the province is ready to rebuild.

The cost of damage to the province is at least R2bn, said Zikalala.