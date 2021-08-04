How Cape Town doctors used an amniotic sac to save a baby’s life

A Cape Town doctor’s decision to save a mother’s amniotic sac during a complex C-section birth has saved the life of baby Ephraim Maleho, who was born with vital organs outside his abdomen.

Ephraim’s intestines and half his liver were protruding from his body in a translucent bubble due to a condition called exomphalos when he was born at 38 weeks.

After 100 days of neonatal intensive care at Netcare Blaauwberg Hospital in Cape Town, including the use of amniotic tissue to protect the organs from potential infection, the three-month-old has gone home to Vredenburg.

“We wondered, how can our child live?” his mother Beneline Maleho said this week.

“Ephraim’s father and I knew there is something special about this child, and even though there were major risks, we would stop at nothing to give him the chance to live.

“I thanked God every day when I opened my eyes and felt the baby kicking. It was like he was saying, ‘don’t worry, mommy, I’m fine’.”

After his birth in March, Ephraim was kept in a carefully controlled environment to protect the thin membrane forming the bubble around his organs.