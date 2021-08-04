Court says billionaire Douw Steyn was not married to partner Donne Botha

There was no marriage between insurance billionaire Douw Steyn and Donne Botha, the high court in Durban ruled this week as it dismissed a claim instituted by Botha.

Botha sought an order that Steyn must pay her R100,000 per month until her death or if she remarries. She also sought an order that Steyn pay her an amount equal to half of his estate.

Botha made these claims as she believed she was married to Steyn — but the billionaire disputed that they had been married.

According to Botha, they met in September 2005 and became engaged that year.

In April 2007 an agreement was signed by the parties wherein proprietary issues were dealt with in the event the parties finally got married. In the meantime, Steyn and Botha lived together, travelling between London and SA, the high court said in its judgment passed on Monday.

On August 18 2007, the couple hosted a ceremony, which was meant to be a wedding ceremony at The Lanesborough, a hotel in London.