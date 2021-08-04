Case closed for disgraced advocate Seth Nthai as readmission denied

The Constitutional Court has dismissed an application by former senior counsel Seth Nthai in which he sought to be readmitted to the roll of advocates.

The name of the disgraced advocate was removed from the roll of advocates by the high court in Pretoria in 2013 after Nthai was found to have attempted to solicit a bribe from an Italian businessman four years earlier.

Nthai was also found to have discussed his legal strategy and other details of a case over mining rights with the Italian investor, who was suing his client, the South African government.

Nthai successfully applied for readmission as an advocate and that application was granted by the full bench of the high court in Polokwane in May 2019.

However, the Johannesburg Society of Advocates and the General Council of the Bar (GCB) successfully appealed against the Limpopo decision in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).