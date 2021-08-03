South Africa

Technical glitch leaves some DStv viewers in the dark

03 August 2021 - 15:02
MultiChoice is investigating a technical glitch that has left some customers unable to watch content.
MultiChoice is investigating a technical glitch that has left some customers unable to watch content.
Image: 123RF/Marco Ciannarel

A technical glitch has left some DStv customers unable to view programmes.

Some affected customers have vented their frustration on social media.

MultiChoice spokesperson Sbu Mpungose said they were experiencing a system issue which was being investigated.

Mpungose said the problem affected a few customers, but could not immediately confirm how widespread the problem was or what caused the glitch.

MultiChoice had earlier posted a message on Twitter assuring affected customers that the issue was being attended to.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting