South Africa

Hawks offering R50,000 reward for information about police station robbery

03 August 2021 - 17:22
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Hawks are offering a reward for any information which could lead to the arrest and prosecution of three suspects who robbed a police station on Saturday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Guy Sagi

The Hawks are offering a R50,000 reward to any person who can provide information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of suspects who robbed the Tsineng police station in the Northern Cape on Saturday and fled with 15 firearms.

The Hawks said three armed suspects entered the police station pretending to file a complaint. While a police official was busy addressing them, one suspect jumped over the counter and threatened her with a firearm.

The police official was ordered to open a safe and the suspects fled with eight pistols, three rifles and two shotguns with live ammunition.

There were no shots fired inside the police station.

Anyone with information should contact the Hawks’ investigating officers, Col Mgcineni Sityodana on 071-481-2802 or W/O Modise Bogacwi on 082-495-0819, the police Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or use the My SAPS app.

