South Africa

Five arrested for smuggling abalone worth more than R6m

03 August 2021 - 09:41
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
The combined mass of seized abalone of 3,200 kilograms had a street value of more than R6.1m. File photo.
Image: 123RF/bedo

Five suspected abalone poachers were arrested in the Eastern Cape after they were found in possession of abalone worth more than R6m.

Police spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said the first suspect was arrested in the Kinkelbos area after law enforcement agencies recovered a vehicle containing abalone.

Further investigation led police to a number of addresses in the Walmer policing area in Gqeberha where two bags of abalone were seized, Mgolodela said.

Mgolodela said officers also discovered a huge abalone storage and processing facility.

Three vehicles — a VW Caddy, Toyota Avanza and an Audi — were confiscated.

She said fish processing apparatus and R7,000 cash were also seized.

Mgolodela said the combined mass of seized abalone of 3,200kg had a street value of more than R6.1m.

Four more suspects including a woman were arrested.

