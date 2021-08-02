‘He needs to look beyond just his party’: Maimane gives Ramaphosa cabinet reshuffle advice
One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to look beyond just the ANC when he reshuffles his cabinet.
Last week, Ramaphosa said a cabinet reshuffle was “under consideration” as he was still “applying” his mind to the matter.
Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Maimane said it would be ideal for Ramaphosa to also look beyond parliament when considering the makeup of his cabinet.
“I really do not think the president ought to just only look within parliament itself. He is more than welcome to even look outside parliament,” said Maimane.
“It would be ideal at this point to get in the health portfolio specialists who can come in and be able to drive the vaccination rollout process.”
Maimane also said Ramaphosa should look beyond the ANC if he is going to ensure that SA turns its fortunes around.
“We need an entire reset of our system and the president needs to look beyond just his party,” he said.
In 2019, Ramaphosa cast his net wider than the ANC when he appointed GOOD party leader and former DA mayoral candidate Patricia de Lille as the minister of public works and infrastructure.
What you said: these ministers should get the chop
TimesLIVE recently ran a poll asking the public which ministers they thought would be on the chopping block in a cabinet reshuffle.
The poll garnered more than 19,000 votes, with suspended health minister Zweli Mkhize topping the list of ministers who should be fired with 11.32% votes.
State security minister Ayanda Dlodlo came in second with 10.16% votes, and police minister Bheki Cele was at number three with 9.11% votes.
Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was at number four with 8.64% votes and digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams completed the top five with 8.64% votes.
Just under 4% of the voters suggested that Ramaphosa should fire all the ministers.
The minister with the least votes was environment, forestry and fisheries minister Barbara Creecy, with 0.70% votes.
