Covid test result bungle costs businesswoman

Ampath Laboratories denies liability

A mix up of laboratory test results for Covid-19 cost a Gauteng woman a business trip worth R42,000 after she was stopped from travelling to Nigeria in May at the airport due to her results being old.



Val Mbhalati, 42, from Protea Glen in Soweto, was due to go to Nigeria via Ethiopia on May 19 for her four-day trip to attend a workshop but she could not board the plane because, by law, travelers are required to produce negative test results not older than two days before they could travel in or out of SA...